New Docs Suggest Trump Raid Was a Fishing Expedition

A set of documents were unsealed Thursday indicating that an FBI agent used the Meta-owned WhatsApp platform to phone in a search warrant for Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, Law & Crime reports.

The Biden administration cares so much about keeping this information secret but blasts it out on WhatsApp?

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart released the series of documents ordered in a redacted fashion. They are not the affidavit.

Additionally, Reinhardt said he’d consider releasing parts of the affidavit – redacted. We’re not going to learn anything worthwhile.

We can imagine who that will favor once the FBI gets done redacting.

There is a hint as to why they raided Mar-a-Lago in the “basis for the search.”

The “basis for the search” in the documents is to seek “evidence of a crime” or “contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed” at the former president’s palatial compound in the Sunshine State.

They should have added we’re on a fishing expedition.

The documents released Thursday are a criminal cover sheet, a cover sheet for a warrant application, a government application to seal all the materials related to the warrant, and the court’s original order.

Related