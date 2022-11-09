Hey, GOP, Forget Waves and Tsunamis, We’re Winning

Republicans didn’t lose. They’re winning despite not having the funds or the media that the Left has. They appear ready to take over the House and could still take the Senate. Democrats are ecstatic that it wasn’t a red wave, and they will take this as their cue to keep moving further left. I’m not sure why they’re so happy. They are going to lose the House and maybe the Senate.

As for the Senate, Ron Johnson narrowly won against his communist Democrat opponent Mandela Barnes, but he won. Laxalt looks like he is set to win in Nevada. Blake Masters has a path to victory in Arizona. Walker might win in Georgia.

DIVIDE AND CONQUER

The United States is divided along political lines on every issue, thanks mostly to the political leadership and the media. The US is not united. We are a people divided who are forced to live together. The Democrat Party is so far left that compromise seems impossible. They think Republicans are too far right.

Donald Trump’s candidates didn’t fare well because the antagonists successfully tied them to extremism, deserved or not. Trump didn’t help at times with his rhetoric.

Mitch McConnell caused a fair amount of damage by removing funds from strong Trump-backed candidates like Blake Masters, Don Bolduc, Tudor Dixon, and others. When people say his candidates were weak, have they looked at who Democrats put up?

Money was a big problem. Lee Zeldin in New York, who is not an extremist, was outspent 7 to 1, and dishonest ads had a big impact. New York canceled an honest man to go with pay-to-play despot Kathy Hochul. New York is lost. Illinois is also lost, as is California.

There is also a problem with the Republican party if they can’t beat failed far-left Democrats.

The working class has moved slightly to the right, but the rich whites have moved to the hard left. Perhaps the lure of power and money that comes with the climate change hysteria is too much to resist.

In Republican states, the GOP did well. In Democrat states, the Democrats did well. Democrats in Florida and Georgia voted for DeSantis and Kemp. DeSantis has a winning agenda and performs well as he did during and after Hurricane Ian.

Florida is now ruby red thanks to Gov. DeSantis, who hit the right notes for the state’s residents. Greg Abbott did very well.

Republicans will likely take the House, but Kevin McCarthy might not have enough support to lead or pass legislation if he is selected to lead. The Senate could be back to 50-50. It shouldn’t be this close, considering we have a senile president who opened our borders – endangering our national security – initiated new wars, is collapsing our economy, destroying our fossil fuels, and spending so wildly as to make a drunken sailor blush.

We should be winning in big numbers, but the country is changing demographically.

Bizarrely, Pennsylvanians went with a mental vegetable, a carpetbagger from New Jersey.

The polls leaned too heavily Republican this time. They’re becoming near-useless.

TRUMP’S CANDIDATES

Overall, Trump-backed candidates didn’t do well.

Bo Hines, the young man in North Carolina who Trump backed, got beaten in a Republican district drawn for a Republican to win. Mehmed Oz lost to a vegetable, and Herschel Walker, up against a Marxist, is neck-and-neck with Marxist wife abuser Raphael Warnock. Mastriano, painted as an extremist, didn’t come close. Don Bolduc lost in New Hampshire.

In Ohio, Republican J.R. Majewski, a poorly vetted candidate who lied about his Air Force experience, lost to longtime Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur. Trump backed him in the primary.

Some Trump-backed candidates did well, such as JD Vance in the red state of Ohio. Ted Budd won in North Carolina. Kari Lake and Blake Masters could win.

Right before election night, Donald Trump said he had a big announcement coming. Some Trump supporters believe that hurt the candidates he picked. Democrats wanted to make the election about DJT because they have succeeded in making him an all-around negative. It may be unfair, but it is a reality. His America First ideas are wonderful, but it’s not enough.

This election was not stolen. There were glitches, but Republicans are winning.

Related