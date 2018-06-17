The NYPD discovered the Clinton emails on Huma Abedin’s laptop, a computer she shared with her perverted husband, pedophile Anthony Weiner. There were hundreds of thousands of emails, including all of Clinton’s emails from 2007 and from the beginning of her tenure as secretary of state.

They were side by side with her husband’s child porn. When no one from the FBI came with a warrant, the NYPD case agent said, “Why isn’t anybody here?…hey, some agent working child porn here may have [Hillary Clinton] emails. Get your ass on the phone…”

In other words, there was no reason for the FBI to not have responded immediately. The laptop might even include the missing Clinton emails.

The NYPD case agent notified the FBI on September 29th and no action was taken until October 27th.

A long tale was spun by the top FBI officials which made them appear to be thoroughly incompetent and terribly forgetful about a very serious issue. The Inspector General Michael Horowitz was unconvinced and concluded that the excuses were not believable.

The IG said the reason they responded at all was due to the concerns of the NYPD case agent. The case agent recognized the importance of the material and was concerned he would be blamed by all the inaction. He reacted over and over again. This is an excerpt from p. 302:

As early as October 3, the case agent assigned to the Weiner investigation expressed concern that no action appeared to be occurring with regard to the Clinton emails discovered on the Weiner laptop. He began documenting these concerns in contemporaneous emails and also discussed his concerns with his supervisor and the SDNY AUSAs assigned to the Weiner investigation. In an October 3 email, the case agent stated that a “significant number” of the emails on the Weiner laptop “appeared to be between Huma Abedin and Hillary Clinton (the latter who appears to have used a number of different email addresses).” The case agent also noted in that email that he was “obviously” unable to “review any emails to which Anthony Weiner is not a party (such as emails between Ms. Abedin and Mrs. Clinton).” The October 3 email was serialized and inserted into the Weiner case file in Sentinel, the FBI’s case management system, on October 5.

The case agent told the OIG that no one had contacted him about the laptop and, as the case agent, “the only person who has the authority to release that laptop’s image is me.” The case agent explained his growing concern by stating: The crickets I was hearing was really making me uncomfortable because something was going to come crashing down…. And my understanding, which is uninformed because…I didn’t work the Hillary Clinton matter. My understanding at the time was I am telling you people I have private Hillary Clinton emails, number one, and BlackBerry messages, number two. I’m telling you that we have potentially 10 times the volume that Director Comey said we had on the record. Why isn’t anybody here? Like, if I’m the supervisor of any CI squad in Seattle and I hear about this, I’m getting on with headquarters and saying, hey, some agent working child porn here may have [Hillary Clinton] emails. Get your ass on the phone, call [the case agent], and get a copy of that drive, because that’s how you should be. And that nobody reached out to me within, like, that night, I still to this day I don’t understand what the hell went wrong. After continued inaction, the NYPD case agent scheduled a meeting with two supervisors [SDNY AUSAs] to get the attention of Preet Bharara. He gave them all the details of the case and said: “I’m a little scared here. I don’t know what to do because I’m not political. Like I don’t care who wins this election, but this is going to make us look really, really horrible. And it could ruin this case, too. And…I said the thing that also bothers me is that Comey’s testimony is inaccurate. And as a big admirer of the guy, and I think he’s a straight shooter, I wanted to, I felt like he needed to know, like, we got this. And I didn’t know if he did.” The AUSAs told the IG that the “case agent appeared to be very stressed and worried that somehow he would be blamed in the end if no action was taken. AUSA 1 stated that the case agent worried that the information relating to the Clinton emails had not been provided to the right people and AUSA 2 observed that the case agent “was getting, for lack of a better word, paranoid that, like, somebody was not acting appropriately, somebody was trying to bury this.”

Strzok and others on the Midyear Exam team told the IG that they decided to prioritize the Russia case instead. In light of the text exchanges between Agents Strzok and Page, they were concerned about bias.

The conclusion from the IG’s report:

In sum, we concluded that the explanations given for the failure of the FBI to take action on the Weiner laptop between September 29 and the end of October were unpersuasive. The FBI had all the information it needed on September 29 to obtain the search warrant that it did not seek until more than a month later. The FBI’s neglect had potentially far-reaching consequences. Comey told the OIG that, had he known about the laptop in the beginning of October and thought the email review could have been completed before the election, it may have affected his decision to notify Congress. Comey told the OIG, “I don’t know [if] it would have put us in a different place, but I would have wanted to have the opportunity.” The IG wrote: “We concluded, however, that this decision resulted not from the discovery of dramatic new information about the Weiner laptop, but rather as a result of inquiries from the Weiner case agent and prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for SDNY on October 21.” Another question we have is why weren’t the missing emails turned over after FOIA requests by Judicial Watch? The FBI claims they were just copies of emails they knew about, but who believes anything they say? Even the IG didn’t and he did suspect bias on the part of the Midyear Exam team. Former FBI Director Comey is the swamp.