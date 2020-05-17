HHS Secretary says no spike in places that re-opened, re-open we must!

There is no spike in the Chinese Communist Party Virus, aka Wuhan Virus, according to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. There are no observed spikes in places that opened, while some areas that remain shuttered have seen an increase in cases, he said.

“We are seeing that in places that are opening, we’re not seeing this spike in cases,” Azar told CNN’s “State of the Union” program on Sunday morning. “We still see spikes in some areas that are in fact close to very localized situations.”

Secretary Azar said the local governments get to decide if they should open. [If they’re Democrats, they won’t open]

“These are very localized determinations. There should not be a one size fits all to reopening but reopen we must because it’s not health versus the economy. It’s health versus healthy,” he said, noting that keeping places like hospitals shut down for other medical procedures than COVID-19 could create a separate public health crisis.

South Carolina is one state that opened and it’s the first time since March there are no reported cases of COVID-19 deaths. The same thing is happening in Georgia and other states.

The virus is likely going away on its own.

Meanwhile, communist Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York won’t even open the beaches for Memorial Day. So, the beachgoers will all show up at Nassau and Suffolk County beaches and overcrowd them. He never makes sense. When he should have closed, he was telling people to go to movies and live their lives.

Secretary Azar said we “must reopen.” There are serious health repercussions if we don’t.

Watch:

HHS Secretary Alex Azar on the reopening of bars and restaurants in parts of the country: “These are very localized determinations. There should not be one size fits all approaches to reopening. But reopen we must” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/lnL4ChMCfA — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 17, 2020

He also said there are high-risk profiles in some areas. Jake tried to make him look bad, but he didn’t succeed:

HHS Secretary Alex Azar says that the high number coronavirus mortalities in the United States is due to “greater risk profiles,” in certain communities and says the American response to the virus has been “historic” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/WgywaH8NE5 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 17, 2020

Jake obviously likes the Stalinist approach to social distancing:

“In any individual instance you’re going to see people doing things that are irresponsible, that’s part of the freedom we have here in America.” HHS Secretary Alex Azar reacts to some Americans not following federal guidance to wear a mask and social distance #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/XivZfjdqyT — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 17, 2020