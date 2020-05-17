President is aware of the tech giants censorship of conservatives & he’s on it

Facebook is going to buy giphy for $400 million and integrate it with Instagram. It’s an interesting and lucrative acquisition.

It’s interesting in that they know memes drive their right-wing political pages and, at the same time, they want to censor political memes they don’t like. They’re already doing it.

Donald Trump has vowed to “remedy” what he called the “command and control” of social media and web giants Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google by what he called the “Radical Left.”

Commenting on a video showing part of a speech by Michelle Malkin, who has been criticized for backing falsely-accused white nationalist activists, the president said the websites were involved in an “illegal situation”, although he declined to be specific.

He wrote: “The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google. The Administration is working to remedy this illegal situation. Stay tuned, and send names & events. Thank you, Michelle!”

President Trump fulfills his promises.

Michelle Malkin is a very bright, minority woman who is a prominent and intelligent conservative speaker. The radical left wants her gone.

