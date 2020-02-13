High school runners forced to compete against biological males SUE

For the first time in the state of Connecticut, high school runners filed a lawsuit to stop transgender athletes from competing with girls.

The families of three Connecticut high school girls who run cross country are suing to block transgender students from participating in girls’ sports in the state, the Hill.com reports.

THE STATEMENT

In a statement, a law firm representing the families accused school officials associated with Glastonbury High School and Canton High School of forcing girls “to compete against boys” by allowing transgender girls to participate in the same divisions as other female students, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

“Forcing them to compete against boys isn’t fair, shatters their dreams, and destroys their athletic opportunities,” said attorney Christiana Holcomb, according to the AP. “Having separate boys’ and girls’ sports has always been based on biological differences, not what people believe about their gender, because those differences matter for fair competition.”

Title IX, Holcomb explains, is “a federal law designed to create equal opportunities for women in education and athletics.”

SPORTS LAWSUIT: A group of high school students in Connecticut have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop transgender athletes from competing in girl sports, saying the state’s policy is “biological unfairness.” pic.twitter.com/DQhd0mVPPp — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) February 13, 2020

