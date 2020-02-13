Swalwell says Dems might impeach Trump over Roger Stone tweet

Democrats are in a state of near-hysteria over Attorney General Bill Barr insisting on a re-filing in the Roger Stone case. Barr believes that a 7-9 year sentence was shocking and far too extreme. Elizabeth Warren says the Attorney General must resign or face impeachment. They might also impeach the President over it.

The President tweeted about it but Bill Barr reported that the decision to recommend a reduced sentence was made before the tweets. He also said the agency officials had NOT spoken to the White House.

IMPEACHMENT FOR A TWEET

The President retweeted three Chuck Ross’s stories at The Daily Caller and commented on this one:

This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

He retweeted a Catherine Herridge story with a comment.

All starting to unravel with the ridiculous 9 year sentence recommendation! https://t.co/6baxv3Lvuk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

LYING SWALWELL

The always dishonest Eric Swalwell appeared with Jake Tapper on Wednesday and said his Judiciary committee held an emergency meeting over the issue. When asked if they were considering impeachment over the Stone tweet, Swalwell said they were not taking it off the table.

The California congressman said for years that he had evidence Trump was guilty of collusion with Russia. He had no such evidence.

Swalwell, who cared nothing about the corrupt FISA abuse process, is deeply concerned about corruption suddenly. He also has no interest in even investigating the Bidens when we have Joe on tape admitting he extorted the Ukrainians using USAid as the bribe.

Swalwell is concerned that Trump’s corruption will “infect..the DOJ.” He claims this represents an “erosion of independence among prosecutors.”

A TWEET AND FREEDOM OF SPEECH CAN GET A PRESIDENT IMPEACHED

Tapper asked if the President’s tweet is enough to object to and Swalwell said Trump acts in “mob-like ways” [that’s the latest talking point in the media, Trump’s a mobster], and the [disgraced liar] Michael Cohen said he operates with dog whistles. So, in other words, “yes,” he said, a tweet is enough.

“We’re not going to take our options off the table. We don’t wake up in the morning wanting to impeach him, you know…but we are not going to let him just torch this democracy because he thinks that he’s been let off once and we’re not going to do something about it.”

That’s a lie right there. All they want to do is impeach the President and interfere in the 2020 election.

During the interview, Tapper never once questioned a thing Swalwell said. Instead, he fed him the questions that would allow him free rein.

Unfortunately, the Obama judge handling the Stone case, Amy Berman, will probably throw the book at Stone. The President will have to pardon him.

Watch: