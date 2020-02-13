‘Tolerant’ Dems heckle & walk out on pastor’s sermon in hard-left VA

A pastor’s biblical prayer was heckled and shunned by Virginia’s ‘tolerant’ Democrats in a shameful display this week.

Democratic lawmakers in Virginia’s House of Delegates heckled the pastor and walked out on his opening prayer.

SHAMEFUL DISPLAY FROM THE ‘TOLERANT’ DEMS

The pastor’s prayer referencing on the Constitution and freedom irked them from the beginning, but what really upset them is the pastor’s stance for life and biblical marriage.

“I pray that you may understand that all life is precious and worthy of a chance to be born. God is a giver of life and people have no right or authority to take life,” Grant said. “The unborn has rights, and those rights need to be protected.”

“I pray that this chamber will uphold the Virginia family,” Grant continued. “That the bills and laws being passed will always protect the biblical traditional marriage as God instructed the first man and the first woman in the Bible.”

Grant couldn’t finish a thought when a heckler called it a sermon.

According to the Virginia Mercury, Democratic delegates soon began to walk out on Grant’s prayer.

As delegates left, Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn ended the prayer before the pastor was finished.

Watch:

THE PASTOR THOUGHT HE HAD RIGHTS

The pastor’s encounter with the ‘tolerant’ Democrats wasn’t good.

“I think that the statehouse belongs to all the citizens,” Grant told the Virginia Mercury. “And all the citizens have a voice.

“If it’s my turn to have a voice, and I am a pastor, what do you expect from me? If you don’t want to hear what a pastor has to say, then don’t invite one.”

Democrats called him “disrespectful” and “off the rail.” One said it “felt like condemnation.”

They are so “tolerant,” of anything but Christian beliefs, white people, conservatives, especially black conservatives, and anyone who disagrees with them.