Hilarious! Pete Buttigieg Is Alfred E. Neuman, gets trolled by Mad Mag

This is hilarious! President Trump called Pete Buttigieg Alfred E. Neuman, the Mad Magazine character.

Buttigieg didn’t know who it was and had to google it. He said it must be “a generational thing.” Nice try Buttigieg but most adults know who the character is.

Trump called Buttigieg “Alfred E. Neuman” after the Mad magazine character. Here’s Buttigieg’s response:https://t.co/xUzXftAOX6 pic.twitter.com/0KoblQLoHy — POLITICO (@politico) May 11, 2019

It’s very funny. Trump nailed it. Come on, he looks just like him.

Mad Magazine trolled Pete. “Who’s Pete Buttigieg? Must be a generational thing,” the longtime satirical publication tweeted Friday.

Who’s Pete Buttigieg? Must be a generational thing. — MAD Magazine (@MADmagazine) May 11, 2019

They mostly love to bash Trump and trolled him with anti-Trump covers.