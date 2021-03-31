Rush 30 years ago debating Al Gore and the earth has 10 years to go claptrap









These doomsday warriors look no more like soldiers than the soldiers of the Second World War looked like conquistadors. The more expert they become the more they look like lab assistants in small colleges. ~ Alistair Cooke

The following clip is of Rush Limbaugh on the Ozone Layer Doomsday prediction thirty years ago indicating that the planet has ten years left.

In the truncated clip, Rush says, “I don’t think there’s anything conclusive about what Senator Gore said with all due respect. For example, I think there is no ozone hole over the United States.”

“I think Ted there is not a crisis. This is the problem I have. I don’t think the earth is fragile. I don’t think the ecology is fragilely balanced and I think the doomsday industry that is typified by members of the Hollywood acting community who say we only got 10 years left to save our planet. We got to act now. There’s no way if what these people say is true then we can’t solve these problems in 10 years anyway.”

Today, many scientists say the Ozone layer heals itself.

Unfortunately, people fall for it now.

Here is Rush Limbaugh calling out the “10 years left” BS back in 1992 pic.twitter.com/J9PvEjloqR — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) February 19, 2021

The Ozone hole catastrophe was exaggerated.

It’s amazing that this is how it was 30 years ago. The striking thing is Al Gore and Rush Limbaugh have a reasonable and intelligent debate in this next clip. They are polite to each other, You don’t see that any longer.

