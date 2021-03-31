Harrowing stories of sexual abuse of little children coming illegally









The children coming into the United States under Joe Biden’s open borders plan have been sexually and emotionally abused. The stories are horrifying. One little girl lost her voice as she was being raped.

Another little child doesn’t have any parents and her uncle is sponsoring her. But she has no idea how to find him. He’s in a state where it snows, that’s all she knows.

This is thanks to the administration that claims it wants to unite families. They encourage this disaster, and then lie about it.

Another girl had lost the phone number of a contact in the United States.

The parents or guardians send these children alone knowing full well of the abuse they might well suffer.

In this clip, U.S. Border Patrol official Oscar Escamilla gives an overview.

WARNING: GRAPHIC SUBJECT MATTER

Harrowing stories of sexual abuse are among some of what Oscar Escamilla, a U.S. Border Patrol official, says ‘hit hard’ as he details what some of the unaccompanied migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border have told him https://t.co/aLb7eV7Crz pic.twitter.com/QZg0Eo27Zw — Reuters (@Reuters) March 31, 2021

Erielle Davidson of the Heritage Institute tweeted, “Horrible. We’ve fostered a human trafficking industry at the border that targets children. By not tightening the border, we prop up human traffickers. We make their “transactions” possible. Shame on the Biden Administration.”

Watch:

This was from my first trip to Yuma. The saddest part is I find more like this everywhere I go! — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) March 16, 2021

And business is booming. Thank you, Joe Biden.

🚨🚨 Coyote to Univision: Biden’s “benefit” encouraged migrants to come to the U.S. pic.twitter.com/bVFqXgsiJQ — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 29, 2021

