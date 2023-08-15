Hillary Clinton Cackles from Clown World

Hillary Clinton, who was never prosecuted for the Russia collusion hoax, cackles wildly on the news that Stalinist Democrats are ruining 19 lives with charges that Republicans believe are fraudulent. They faced a Democrat grand jury, will face a Democrat jury, a compromised Democrat judge, and a Democrat media.

“I can’t believe this,” Hillary said as she cackled gleefully at the misery of 19 people.

“Yes, yeah, this is not the circumstances in which I expected to be talking to you,” said Rachel Maddow.

“Nor me, Rachel. It’s always good to talk to you, but honestly, I didn’t think that it would be under these circumstances. Yet another set of indictments.”

THIS REMINDS US OF THE GADDAFI CACKLE AFTER HE WAS BRUTALLY EXECUTED

Hillary said, “We came, we saw, he died,” as she rolled in laughter over the brutal torture and execution of Muammar Gaddafi. She launched a war without congressional approval that ended in what she saw as his funny assassination.

She unleashed a war against the most productive African country with a leader who was not attacking the US. When she was done, Libya was run by terrorists hoping to destroy the United States.

Hillary never paid a price for that.

Who can forget Hillary Clinton’s hysterical laughter over Muammar Gaddafi’s brutal death?

Related