Read The Indictment of Donald J. Trump+ 18 – Trump Responds

Former President Donald Trump+ 18 others on Monday were criminally charged, Trump for the fourth time this year. A sweeping Georgia indictment accuses him of heading a “criminal enterprise” to overturn the 2020 election. In other words, he’s the Al Capone of elections.

Trump’s response is at the end.

The indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis included 18 defendants in addition to Trump, 41 charges in total, and 30 unindicted co-conspirators. It marks a key departure from special counsel Jack Smith’s charges against Trump for election subversion. Smith had ONLY charged the former president in his indictment earlier this month, even as he listed six co-conspirators, CNN reports.

The 19 defendants have until next Friday, August 25, to surrender voluntarily, Willis told reporters late Monday night. Even as Willis previews a push for a quick turnaround to trial, she said – in response to a question from CNN’s Sara Murray – that she plans to try the 19 defendants together.

THE INDICTMENT AGAINST TRUMP+ 18

23sc188947 Criminal Indictment by M Dowling on Scribd

The goal is to bankrupt these people and throw them in prison for non-crimes. They were allowed to contest an election. The electors were allowed.

TRUMP RESPONDS

