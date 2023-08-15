The 19 Defendants and 13 Felony Charges in Georgia Trump Case

“Trump and the [18] other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump. That conspiracy contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states,” the indictment reads.

Fani Willis, the Soros DA, plans to try all 19, including Donald Trump together for racketeering and 12 other felonies.

THE 18 OTHER DEFENDANTS

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor, served as Trump’s personal lawyer. He represented him in multiple lawsuits challenging the outcome of the 2020 elections.

John Eastman, the architect of a memo that outlined a legal strategy calling on former Vice President Mike Pence to reject certified electors from swing states won by President Joe Biden.

Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, set up and participated in a call between Trump and George Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The media and the former president urged Raffensperger to find 11,780 [legal] votes.

Trump never said, “find 11,780 votes”.

Roger Stone read every word of the transcript and reported what Donald Trump actually said: “You have already inadvertently counted 11,870 illegal votes.” 5,500 of them were convicted felons; another 1,100 were people who were no longer alive, and so on. He breaks it down, and “when you throw those out, I would win,” that’s what he’s saying. There’s nothing illegal there; there’s nothing improper there!”

Jeffrey Clark allegedly offered to use the DOJ to aid Trump’s efforts to overturn the results in key swing states if he was made attorney general.

Kenneth Chesebro, a Trump lawyer who was the alleged architect of the plan to send alternate electors from seven swing states that Trump had lost to Biden.

Sidney Powell, a prominent promoter of dubious claims about voting machines and QAnon conspiracy theories, filed several federal lawsuits challenging the election results.

Jenna Ellis, a prominent member of Trump’s legal team, pushed unfounded claims about election fraud in multiple public appearances and television interviews. [Sounds like free speech]

Ray Smith, a lawyer who represented Trump in his efforts to question the Georgia results from the 2020 elections.

Mike Roman, a senior Trump campaign operative who reportedly played a role in implementing the plan to establish slates of alternate electors in the swing states where the former president lost to Biden.

Misty Hampton, a GOP election official from Coffee County, Georgia, who promoted claims about Dominion’s voting machines and allegedly helped other Trump supporters gain direct access to sensitive records and voting machines.

Stephen Lee, an Illinois-based pastor who has been accused of trying to pressure a Georgia election worker, Ruby Freeman, after she was targeted by Trump’s allies as handling false votes.

Trevian Kutti, Kanye West’s former publicist, was on video trying to pressure Freeman to confess to the allegations made against her.

Robert Cheeley, a Georgia lawyer, met with the state’s legislators to show them videos of what he alleged was double or triple counting of votes by some election workers.

Former local GOP official Cathy Latham and Georgia Republican lawmakers David Shafer and Shawn Still, were three of 16 alternate electors from the state who cast electoral votes in favor of Trump.

Scott Hall, a Trump supporter, and bail bondsman, was allegedly involved in attempting to gain access to electoral machines in Coffee County.

Harrison Floyd, the leader of “Black Voices for Trump,” was allegedly involved in the effort to pressure Freeman.

All face well over 100 hundred years in prison.

THE CHARGES

