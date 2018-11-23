Thanksgiving Day Parade Forces Parents to Talk of Sex with Little Kids

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade included two women kissing full on sexual and the leftists loved it. The heterosexualphobes have forbidden us to talk about it or we will be called homophobes.

You wouldn’t have two heterosexuals kiss sexually so why have two lesbians kiss that way?

THE STORY

Actresses Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen, who star in the Broadway musical The Prom, shared the kiss at the end of a televised performance of one of the show’s musical numbers.

The problem is a lot of us were sitting with our young children and young grandchildren and didn’t want to explain this during a holiday parade.

We are also sick and tired of this agenda being shoved down our throats.

This is similar to Disney creating a nasty feminist Cinderella. What people do with their sexual inclinations or their leftist viewpoints is their business but everyone is entitled to agree or disagree. Stop forcing your views on us. No sexuality during the Thanksgiving Day parade would be a good starting point.

Thanks for all the unexpected, uncomfortable, INAPPROPRIATE conversations that now have to take place with kids before anyone can eat.

No, we’re not homophobes, you naysayers are heterosexualphobes!