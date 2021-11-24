Hillary Demands More Censorship of Social Media as She Smears the USA

















Hillary Clinton, who twice thought she could be president, wants new laws to regulate speech on social media. We will digress to state an opinion here. We think the leftists are heading for regulating the Internet in a way that would make the CCP proud. Eventually, we believe the Internet will crush all opposing opinions all the time.

On the corrupt MSNBC network, Clinton told host Rachel Maddow that the law hasn’t caught up with technology.

Hillary argues that social media giants are wielding power and have a global reach. That’s true but what she wants is for them to only sprout her opinions and those of her allies and sway some more elections.

“First we have to take necessary legislative and regulatory action to begin to regulate the way that our social media and tech companies operate. You know, we had to have new rules for the industrial age at the beginning of the last century,” Clinton said.

“Well, we certainly need new rules for the information age because our current laws, our framework is just not adequate for what we’re facing. There are a number of very good ideas about how to both apply existing laws and to fill the gaps that exist so that we can begin to try to rein in some of the abuses of the technology companies, particularly the social media companies,” she added.

Devil woman undoubtedly wants to decide who comes up with so-called facts.

She’s an America hater and claimed the US has a history of violence and demagoguery and it makes the electorate vulnerable to manipulation.

“But because of the way we are getting our information today and because of the lack of gatekeepers and people who have a historic perspective, who can help us understand what we are seeing, there is a real vulnerability in the electorate to the kind of demagoguery and disinformation that unfortunately the other side is really good at exploiting,” she continued.

The Democrat Party and their media arm are the ones manipulating people.

Watch:

Related















