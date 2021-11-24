Madwoman Rashida Tlaib Can’t Think of a Crime Worthy of Imprisonment

















Anti-Semite Rep. Rashida Tlaib is a very dangerous lunatic who used to invade Republican campaign meetings screaming and cursing. Whatever her objectives are, she could do very serious harm to this country. One of her initiatives is to empty out the prisons. There is literally no crime she can see as worthy of imprisonment.

In an interview with Jonathan Swan at Axios, she treated the idea of imprisonment as a joke of sorts, shrugging off the need for prisons. Her answer is people in prison are mentally ill.

During an interview for the outlet’s HBO series, Jonathan Swan discussed her support for the ”BREATHE Act,” which is premised on prison reform. It’s also supported by the rest of the communist Squad. She tries to camouflage just how extreme she is but the truth comes through.

“In 2020, you endorsed the BREATHE Act, which is a series of proposals to transform America’s criminal justice system and create, quote, ‘a roadmap for prison abolition.’ The BREATHE Act proposes emptying federal detention facilities within 10 years,” Swan asked.

“To what extent have you wrestled with any potential downsides of releasing into society every single person who’s currently in a federal prison?”

“Yeah, I think that everyone’s like, ‘Oh my God, we’re going to just release everybody,’” Tlaib said. “That’s not what I’m—”

“That’s what the act says,” Swan said in quick response.

“Yeah, but did you see how many people are mentally ill that are in prison right now,” Tlaib countered.

Swan did a great job of pressing her but she either dodges, lies, or says something else inane. The madwoman plans to send therapists to police calls with dangerous people.

Watch:

