‘Protesters’ ravage and loot Philadelphia as police assaulted

It must be QAnon, the online chat with no members, or Proud Boys who protect people, or is it the Poor Boys? No, wait, it’s the Biden supporters with an ‘idea.’ the BLM and Antifa rioters ravaged the city of Philadelphia, which is run by Democrats.

Is this Q Anon and Proud Boys? https://t.co/Jsz8DgCxQY — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 27, 2020

THIS IS THE JUSTIFIED SHOOTING

His name was Walter Wallace Jr. He was given repeated warnings to drop the knife. Rather than listen to those warnings, he charged at officers while brandishing the knife. This was 100 percent a justified shooting, as any rational person can see. https://t.co/BUsYX37ngw — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 27, 2020

RIOTERS/LOOTERS/BIDEN SUPPORTERS THAT THE MEDIA CALLS PROTESTERS

‘Protesters’ gathered in West Philadelphia after police fatally shot 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. on Monday afternoon. According to video footage from the scene, Wallace was seen holding a knife and was about 10ft away from the officers when they fired. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw released statements after the incident promising a “full investigation.” They confirmed that they would meet with members of the community and Wallace’s family.

The police will likely get in trouble for defending themselves.

The rioters will not be prosecuted. The prosecutor is a Soros-funded lunatic.

The leftists are second-guessing police. They think the police could have used a taser. Some say a social worker could have intervened. Others complain that ten bullets hit him. These people are clueless and allowed to run out of control.

Watch:

Happening #NOW outside Southwest Detectives. A group of residents are protesting the 27 year old’s death, who neighbors identify as Walter Wallace. @PhillyPolice have set up a perimeter around the building @6abc pic.twitter.com/sBa3omW9fk — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 27, 2020

Emerging: Arrests reported as police, protesters clash in West Philadelphia amid demonstrations over fatal police shooting of black man allegedly armed with knife pic.twitter.com/sVhzNWnKgl — Factal News (@factal) October 27, 2020

POLICE FLEE

Police are forced to from rioters. If they engage, they will end up in prison. They are not allowed to shoot these people.

Police run away and retreat from a mob of BLM rioters in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/mcRONzebDl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 27, 2020

An officer was hit or run over at the BLM riot. Thirty police officers were injured, that we know about as of now.

At the Philadelphia BLM riot, a cop got hit or run over by a speeding vehicle. pic.twitter.com/S12XuEoNAi — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 27, 2020

It’s an excuse for mass looting:

Mass looting breaks out at clothing and shoe store during tonight’s BLM riot in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/htXN1rsbCk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 27, 2020

Video of the police vehicle that was set on fire in Philadelphia by BLM rioters. pic.twitter.com/vgpIe1mw3q — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 27, 2020

BLM looters broke into a police van in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/jG8TFsucVB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 27, 2020