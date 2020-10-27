‘Protesters’ ravage and loot Philadelphia as police assaulted

It must be QAnon, the online chat with no members, or Proud Boys who protect people, or is it the Poor Boys? No, wait, it’s the Biden supporters with an ‘idea.’ the BLM and Antifa rioters ravaged the city of Philadelphia, which is run by Democrats.

THIS IS THE JUSTIFIED SHOOTING

RIOTERS/LOOTERS/BIDEN SUPPORTERS THAT THE MEDIA CALLS PROTESTERS

‘Protesters’ gathered in West Philadelphia after police fatally shot 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. on Monday afternoon. According to video footage from the scene, Wallace was seen holding a knife and was about 10ft away from the officers when they fired. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw released statements after the incident promising a “full investigation.” They confirmed that they would meet with members of the community and Wallace’s family.

The police will likely get in trouble for defending themselves.

The rioters will not be prosecuted. The prosecutor is a Soros-funded lunatic.

The leftists are second-guessing police. They think the police could have used a taser. Some say a social worker could have intervened. Others complain that ten bullets hit him. These people are clueless and allowed to run out of control.

Watch:

POLICE FLEE
Police are forced to from rioters. If they engage, they will end up in prison. They are not allowed to shoot these people.

An officer was hit or run over at the BLM riot. Thirty police officers were injured, that we know about as of now.

It’s an excuse for mass looting:

