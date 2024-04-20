Hillary Says DJT Will Kill and Imprison His Political Opponents

Hillary Clinton, famous for rumors of Arkancide, thinks Donald Trump will kill and imprison his political opponents WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE.

Appearing on a podcast with Marc Elias, the Democrat super-lawyer who laid the legal groundwork for vote-by-mail in 2020 and was involved in the “Steele Dossier” purchase, Clinton suggested that “Putin does what [Trump] would like to do. Kill his opposition.”

According to Hillary, if Trump “ever gets back near the White House again, it will be like having a dictator. I don’t say that lightly. Go back and read Project 2025. They’re going to fire everybody. The person in the government who knows about the next pandemic? Get rid of him.”

How many dead bodies of Clinton acquaintances are there now? Sixty something?

I watched the clips, so you don’t have to. It was a sacrifice.

In the first clip, Hillary raves about Joe Biden. In the second clip, Marc Elias, who sues to make elections insecure, blathered out the agenda, followed by Hillary comparing Donald Trump to all dictators in recent history.

The two of them engaged in ad hominem attacks and nothing significant on policy. It’s just about the agenda for them – destroy DJT.

The Videos to Terrify Americans

The First Clip

In the first clip, Hillary says Biden has done a good job as president and Donald Trump is an authoritarian. She said Biden is “modeling responsible leadership, which is not flashy.”

It’s not flashy, alright.

“I think he’s done a good job as president, and I often rattle off the many things that I agree with and that were difficult to get through a divided Congress, which he did, and which is helping to reshape our future, whether it’s infrastructure or the price of prescription drugs or getting competitive with China on science with the chips bill.

“I mean everything you can, you know, see, that is in process, thanks to the Biden administration, I think is very positive for America.

“Now the results are not always blaring in great big neon lights, but we’re laying a very strong grounding, and I think maybe even more importantly he’s modeling responsible leadership which is not flashy, not engaging in vitriolic attacks on people you know in rallies and online, not threatening to execute people and putting them in jail.”

When did Trump threaten to execute people?

“And the kind of threats that you hear coming out of Donald Trump should scare every American because, with an authoritarian, you never know what side of the bed they’ll wake up on. “You never know who they’re going to be upset with today; you never know if somebody you know basically bribes them by giving business to a relative or you know some other gift that they will try to destroy one business to advantage another.

She’s talking about herself and the Biden crime family.

“You just never know because they don’t believe in the rule of law. They don’t believe in institutions, and therefore, if you give them a chance to be more unfettered than he was in his first term when he was trying to figure out what he could do, and he had actually some people around restraining him, that is all gonna be gone if he ever gets back near the White House again.

“It will be like having a dictator and I don’t say that lightly, but go back and read project 2025. They’re gonna fire everybody. Ohh, the person in, you know, the government, who knows about what may be the next pandemic, get rid of it.”

The Second Clip begins after Marc Elias introduces the agenda:

“We have to be very conscious of how he (DJT) sees the world because in that world, he only sees strong men leaders. He sees Putin, he sees Xi, he sees Kim Jong Un in North Korea.

“Those are the people he is modeling himself after, and we’ve been down this road in our, you know, world history. We sure don’t want to go down that road again, especially when my view, having negotiated with Putin and knowing that one of the reasons he went after me is because he knew I would, you know, deal with him in an appropriate way, and Trump would basically do whatever he wanted.”

Hillary is delusional.

“It’s really important to think about what could happen to our world with Trump back in the White House withdrawing us from NATO, not caring about what happens in Europe, our biggest trading partner, the place where we share values with the idea that he wants Ukraine to fail. The idea that he doesn’t want us to be able to surveil our enemies. I mean this is a very scary prospect.”

Everything Hillary and Marc Elias said was lies.

