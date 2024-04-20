House Left US Borders Open, Then Did the Unthinkable

Our Representatives who don’t show any concern for our skyrocketing debt and our open borders, voted for a ridiculously large amount of aid for Ukraine. If they cared about the USA, it would be one thing. Nothing against Ukraine, but…

America Last

After voting for the Ukraine bill, they started handing out Ukraine flags. Wouldn’t it be nice if they closed the borders and handed out US flags? You won’t see it.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna called out, “Put those damn flags away.” She’s a true American. We used to have a lot of them in Congress before they realized they could get rich by getting elected to Congress.

They’re protecting Ukraine’s border and not ours. Meanwhile, a lot of people are dying and making no progress.

Dozens of Republicans cheered. Mrs. Luna.

Florida Rep. @realannapaulina just told the entire Congress to “put those damn flags away” as Ukraine flags were being handed out Dozens of Republicans cheered THANK YOU Rep. Luna for being our voice There should only be American flags in the US Congress pic.twitter.com/9NJEuzz3pn — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 20, 2024

Related