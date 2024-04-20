House Left US Borders Open, Then Did the Unthinkable

By
M DOWLING
-
0
3

Our Representatives who don’t show any concern for our skyrocketing debt and our open borders, voted for a ridiculously large amount of aid for Ukraine. If they cared about the USA, it would be one thing. Nothing against Ukraine, but…

America Last

After voting for the Ukraine bill, they started handing out Ukraine flags. Wouldn’t it be nice if they closed the borders and handed out US flags? You won’t see it.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna called out, “Put those damn flags away.” She’s a true American. We used to have a lot of them in Congress before they realized they could get rich by getting elected to Congress.

They’re protecting Ukraine’s border and not ours. Meanwhile, a lot of people are dying and making no progress.

Dozens of Republicans cheered. Mrs. Luna.


