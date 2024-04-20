What Biden’s Horrific Title IX Changes Mean In Reality

As we reported, Joe Biden’s regime reformed Title IX, so it helps men who claim they are women and hurts women. Title IX now does the following:

Men can take academic AND athletic scholarships from women.

And men will have FULL access to bathrooms, locker rooms, etc.

Also, men could be housed in dorm rooms with women.

Students and faculty MUST compel their speech by requiring the use of preferred pronouns.

If the guidelines above are ignored or questioned, YOU can be charged with harassment.

Men won’t be allowed to face their accusers.

It is insane. The following incident is a good example of what this means.

This is the one who is protected at the University of Tampa, not the female students. The student in the clip has courage, and we need more of this. This man should be getting counseling, not going into women’s bathrooms.

“What are you doing in the womens bathroom?” “I’m peeing.” “Okay, but you’re a man.” “No.” “Yes you are. You’re clearly a man.” Students at the University of Tampa have had enough of the insanity and creepiness. pic.twitter.com/Owwxo9r8gM — Joe Has Dementia (@RokerGlasses) April 20, 2024

Don’t ever let a Democrat tell you again that they care about women. Some of these people are transvestites getting their jollies off.

THIS IS EVIL today Title IX was changed by the Democrats so that… -Your son get’s no right to face his accuser on campus. Zero due process. -Your daughters must now accept a male identifying as a “women” in their locker rooms. Thread ⤵️pic.twitter.com/qUCcrAYmED — Doug Sides (@DougSides) April 19, 2024

