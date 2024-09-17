Hillary Suggests Prison for Posting Misinformation

Hillary Clinton is advocating for imprisoning people for misinformation. She was referring to the Tenet Media case. They allegedly took money from Russia in violation of sanctions. The outlet hires conservative hosts. However, Hillary will use any excuse to promote censorship and punish those who don’t obey.

She is angry that she wasn’t elected in 2016. Among dozens of excuses she makes for her loss is blaming the media for allegedly boosting Donald Trump.

Her latest:

“…and boosting Trump back in 2016. But I also think there are Americans who are engaged in this kind of propaganda, and whether they should be civilly or even, in some cases, criminally charged is something that would be a better deterrence.

It’s ironic coming from a woman who lied about Benghazi, erased her hard drives with Bleachbit, and says two days after an assassination attempt on Donald Trump that he is a “dictator” and a “danger to the country and the world.”

Hillary went on a rant yesterday, and in it, she directed the media to keep nonstop attacking Trump and not let anything be forgotten.

She knows exactly what she is doing. https://t.co/LNkHrZSeGb — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) September 17, 2024

Her History of Wanting to Silence People

Hillary sued all the way to the Supreme Court to get an unflattering documentary about her banned. The case centers on the Federal Election Commission’s (FEC) decision to block pay-per-view broadcasts of a 90-minute film called Hillary: The Movie. The 2009 film, produced by Citizens United, a Washington-based conservative group, presents a negative assessment of Hillary Rodham Clinton’s record as a senator and first lady.

The Justices had to decide if the FEC’s unconstitutional government censorship violated the documentary producers’ free speech rights.

Hillary lost because, of course, it did.

Clinton has crusaded against “gangsta” rap, the “poison” spread by movies, television, and video games. Her record includes unconstitutional legislation mandating federal punishment for those who sell and market controversial entertainment.

She has consistently backed government intrusions into communications devices, from content-filtering V-chips on television sets to anti-encryption back doors on iPhones. She established as her litmus test for Supreme Court nominees a commitment to overturn the 2010 case about Hillary, The Movie. She wanted a federally enforced cable TV ban on the film.

Clinton championed the Communications Decency Act (CDA) and the Child Online Protection Act (COPA), which the Supreme Court rejected as violations of the First Amendment. She traditionally blames every petty thing on speech, except her own.

She knows what she is doing here: she’s calling for President Trump’s assassination. She used to “joke” that she wanted Julian Assange droned.

NEW: Hillary Clinton calls Trump a “dictator” who can’t be given “another chance to do harm to our country” just one day after a 2nd assass*nation attempt. Clinton made the comments during an interview with far-left host Rachel Maddow. “I don’t understand why it’s so difficult… pic.twitter.com/gglbLmM7E5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 17, 2024