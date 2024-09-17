This Is What Donald Trump 10 Minutes After Routh Tried to Kill Him

By
M DOWLING
-
0
1

Donald Trump called JD Vance about ten minutes after the Secret Service found Ryan Routh lurking in the bushes with his AK47 one hole away from President Trump. Reportedly, Trump was five minutes from the 6th hole, 50 yards from psycho Routh.

Anyway, President Trump called JD to tell him they tried it again, to Vance’s amazement. And then Trump joked. Trump is funny. He’s tough and courageous.


