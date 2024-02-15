Hillary’s Aide Huma Is Dating Soros’s Son Alex

Hillary Clinton’s longtime aide Huma Abedin, 47, reveals she is dating George Soros’s billionaire playboy son Alex, 38. The duo took their romance public during a Valentine’s Day date in Paris.

Hillary is very closely tied to the Soros family.

She and Alex both shared an image of themselves together on Instagram.

Alex took over his father’s empire last year after a succession-style battle.

Huma Abedin, the former wife of pedo Anthony Weiner, is ten years older than Alex.

In the image on Instagram, Huma, 47, and Alex, 38, were cuddling in a corner booth behind a table layered with red roses and gifts, with the billionaire playboy adding a “Happy Valentine’s Day” message above their heads.

It’s hard to get the image of Alex as a playboy out of my head.

