Hillary’s Gloating Over DJT’s Indictment: “He cannot…be reelected president”

Hillary Clinton is gloating again over the torment Democrats and some Republicans are putting Donald Trump through. She can hardly contain herself.

Hillary, Pleased with the Fake Indictments

“I always thought about him, and if you follow him, I think you can see it as well – he accuses people of doing things he himself is doing. It’s a form of psychological projection, and I always thought that his record in business in particular, but then as we saw him in politics and government – he was someone who cared nothing about rules, he cared nothing about the law,” Clinton said, speaking to Australian media in an interview on Tuesday.

“So he has been indicted, and there may be others as well, but he has said he’s going to keep running, and there’s nothing in our current system of laws that would prevent him from running. But even if he gets the Republican nomination, he cannot, in my view, be reelected president,” the failed presidential candidate stated, gloating.

“In a general election against President Biden, I do not believe he can win,” Clinton said. When asked whether Trump poses a bigger threat to Biden than Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the other major potential Republican contender for 2024, Clinton said it’s “hard to tell,” suggesting DeSantis is “unproven,” that “nobody really outside Florida knows very much about him,” and that “in Florida, they’re watching him do crazy things. So I actually believe that President Biden will be reelected regardless of who the Republican nominee is,” she said barely containing a smile throughout.

“So, he has been indicted… but he has said he is going to keep running.” “But even if he gets the Republican nomination, he cannot, in my view, be re-elected president.” Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump has “no chance” in 2024 and Biden will win the election no matter what. pic.twitter.com/ugbsUkcGHl — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 18, 2023

Gloating Again

This gloating over Donald Trump’s troubles after she initiated Russiagate reminds me of what she did to President Gaddafi.

Remember Hillary’s behavior over the death of Libya’s then-President Gaddafi? He was murdered in an especially brutal and disgusting way. No one should find that funny except a sociopath.

Hillary said, “We came, we saw, he died,” as she rolled in laughter over the brutal torture and execution of Muammar Gaddafi. She launched a war without congressional approval that ended in what she saw as his funny assassination.

On Libya’s Downfall:

Clinton proclaims “We came, we saw, he died.” after confirming the US and NATO led assassination of seating African head of state Col Muammar Gaddafi plunging #Libya into endless conflict till date

It looks like American Victory is when Africa falls. pic.twitter.com/1W8nvfRmGh — United States of Africa (@Alkebulan_) March 11, 2022

