Report of an Unspeakable Horror on the Border

While I can’t verify the following horror story, the source is an honest man, and the rape of women and children coming with cartels to cross the US border illegally is a well-known fact. In the clip below, Mr. Zink talks about a child with 67 DNA traces inside her when she came across the border.

This type of horrific crime likely happens. Cartels are among the evilest people. Personally, I blame Joe Biden and his administration. They know about the abuse, and they still keep the border open. The administration turned criticism around and claimed not allowing it is inhumane. That’s illogical.

People need to start using their common sense on this issue.

An 8 year old girl found at the US border with 67 traces of different DNA inside her. I have no words. @realtinapeters @Clerk_Peters @realJeffZink pic.twitter.com/4ZvHmluGg0 — CannCon *Thug Shaker Central Sgt at Arms* (@CannConActual) April 19, 2023

