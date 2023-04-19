Sen. McConnell Suggests Increasing Funds to the [Weaponized] DOJ

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wants to increase funding to the DOJ. This comes after the raid of Mar-a-Lago, and as the DOJ wants to put 1,000 more J6 ‘paraders’ in prison, and after Donald Trump’s arraignment.

Obviously, Mitch likes what’s going on. Who knows what that knock on the head did to this octogenarian?

McConnell has rescued the Democrat Party over and over as they were about to flame out, passing bills that rejuvenate them and make the brain-damaged president look functional. He throws them lifelines when he shouldn’t and goes along with multi-trillion dollar bills. That’s what he did with the infrastructure bill, which was mostly a fulfillment of a far-left climate wishlist. Chuck Schumer and Mitch have a “remarkably similar vision.”

“I think I can pretty safely say that I’ve not met any Republicans in Congress who want to spend less on law enforcement,” the GOP Senate leader reportedly said.

I guess he hasn’t met the House Republicans who are running investigations of the weaponized government.

The entire government, including the DOJ and FBI, is weaponized. Democrats increase the administrative state’s power at every turn, and the DOJ has resorted to police state tactics.

Despite the absurdity of the charges and the indictment of Donald Trump in Manhattan, Mitch McConnell has remained silent. Even Mitt Romney has called it a “dangerous precedent.”

The Federalist notes that in March, when Tucker Carlson aired some of the J6 clips, McConnell wasn’t silent. McConnell stood before reporters on Capitol Hill the day after the first installment of the tapes aired to condemn Fox News.

