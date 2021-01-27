Hilton report: Dr. Fauci’s “going to need friends in high places”

Dr. Fauci has been very close to the Chinese Communists and The World Health Organization. He’s also very generously funded them with our tax dollars.

Fox News’s The Revolution host Steve Hilton shared some stunning information about Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying that when people know the origins of COVID-19, Dr. Fauci was “going to need friends in high places.”

Hilton stated that Gain of Function virus research has been funded by the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease’s Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Wuhan Institute of Virology is one of the leading laboratories studying the COVID virus.

“Gain of Functions research has always been highly controversial,” Hilton explained. He said in 2014, the Obama administration placed a moratorium on this kind of research “following recent biosafety incidents at federal research facilities.

“Despite the controversy studying this type of research, it always had one steadfast champion, a leading figure in the world of infectious diseases—Anthony Fauci,” Hilton said. “His institute funded that first ferret study,” he explained, adding, “At the time, he co-wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post describing this research as ‘A flu risk worth taking…important information and insights can come from generating a potentially dangerous virus in a laboratory.’”

“Let’s see what they did with the Fauci money,” Hilton says.

IT’S TERRIFYING

“Inside the projects result page, there are 13 papers co-authored by the head of the Wuhan’s Infectious Disease unit. One of the papers, published in 2017, and Zoologist Peter Daszak is listed as a co-author. Inside the funding section of that paper is the ID of the Fauci commissioned project,” adding, “That’s the money trail!”

“Until now, the only reporting on Fauci’s role on all this has been on the funding of the Wuhan lab in general,” Hilton continued, “Tonight, we can go further—thanks to this paper, we can see the specific activity that Fauci funded—and it’s terrifying!”

They collected samples of bat feces in a bat cave in China, Hilton said. They found novel coronaviruses in the bat feces, and then they infected human cells with them. Here’s the most important part, Hilton explained, “The genetic changes they made in the lab unlocked a highly specific doorway into the human body—the virus that causes COVID-19 uses that same exact same doorway!”

