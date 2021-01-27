Whoa…Biden basically admits he’s a dictator

Joe Biden has passed more than 30 executive orders or executive actions to mandate our nation’s fundamental transformation in under a week in office. Today, he declared that we follow the Marxist concept of equity. As a result, taxpayers will pay through the nose to manufacture equal outcomes for all the alleged victims of America’s sinful past.

Biden’s also destroying our energy sector and our borders with executive orders. There will be a loss of tens of thousands of jobs thanks to his executive orders.

However, he told ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos in October that “you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus.”

Therefore, he’s a dictator by his own definition.

Watch:

.@JoeBiden in October: “I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus.” pic.twitter.com/7UotJCXSm3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021

