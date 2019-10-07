Audio Proof DNC Colluded with Ukraine to Interfere in the 2016 Election

Earlier, we posted audio evidence that seems to show Artem Sytnyk, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), admitting he tried to help the Hillary Clinton campaign while sabotaging then-candidate Donald Trump’s campaign. The recording was obtained by the Blaze.

In addition to the audio recording you can hear below, there is email evidence.

A Kyiv court found in a December 11, 2018 ruling that lawmaker Serhiy Leshchenko and Artem Sytnyk, director of the anti-corruption bureau (NABU), illegally released documents (a black book) about Trump’s then-campaign chair Paul Manafort to assist Hillary Clinton’s re-election. A black ledger they produced showed payments by a Ukrainian political party, the Party of Regions, to Manafort.

The court said the publication of the so-called “black ledger” documents “led to interference in the electoral processes of the United States in 2016 and harmed the interests of Ukraine as a state.”

The validity of the black book is still in dispute.

Sytnyk is a big player in the DNC interference in the 2016 election via Ukraine.

As we reported earlier this month and last month, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) hired contractor Alexandra Chalupa to attempt to convince the Ukraine government to dig up dirt on Donald Trump.

In addition, Ms. Chalupa also asked for the Ukraine president to visit the United States and spend time with an investigative reporter trying to turn up dirt on Donald Trump and Paul Manafort, Solomon told Sean Hannity on his show last night.

A Politico report was key in exposing this connection. The well-researched information about Ukraine’s interference in our election. It includes the role of Alexandra Chalupa. Among other bombshells, Politico reported Ukrainian government officials tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump in 2016.

The Ukrainian embassy political officer Andrii Telizhenko stated that the Ukrainians “were coordinating an investigation with the Hillary team on Paul Manafort with Alexandra Chalupa (abbout 55:00 on the video). He added that the embassy “worked very closely” with Chalupa, the Blaze reported.

John Solomon has also obtained over 450 documents showing corruption.

Go to about 01:14 for the Sytnyk testimony, but if you have time, watch the entire video. It’s good. Glenn Beck, once a vile Trump hater, is now out fighting for him. Beck does a great job here putting it all together. There is evidence for every single thing he says.