His Highness Fauci Warns the Booster Mandate Is Coming

















Even as OSHA has to freeze its mandate because of serious constitutional overreach and accumulating lawsuits, the White House and its team of like-minded medical bureaucrats are going to force boosters on everyone.

“In my opinion boosters are ultimately going to become a part of the standard regimen and not just a bonus,” Fauci said, according to Axios.

“I believe it’s extremely important for people to get boosters, and I am hoping very soon we will see a situation where there won’t be any confusion about who should and should not get boosters,” Fauci said.

Napoleon Fauci speaks for the White House and the White House speaks for him. They are one.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for everybody as early as Thursday.

They are one with them too.

The action is expected to be taken without hearing from the FDA’s expert panel, according to The New York Times. In the past, the FDA’s experts have not been fully on board with the push for boosters, and the FDA pretended to listen to them.

After the FDA approves the White House’s plan to inject us all with boosters on Friday, there will be a meeting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine expert panel. We all know how that will go.

The Times report indicated that an approval Friday is expected, meaning that by the weekend, anyone who is six months past his or her last vaccination can get a Pfizer booster.

Moderna is not approved yet, but they’re on it. Several European nations have banned Moderna’s vaccine from being given to people under 30 due to concerns over the risk of heart inflammation from the vaccine. The US has not done so.

The push for boosters comes as about 36 percent of Americans 65 and above have gotten a booster shot, according to the CDC. Overall, less than 16 percent of Americans have received boosters.

“As every month goes by, the immunity wanes more and more. So as time goes by, you’re going to see more vaccinated people” infected, Fauci, who is almost always wrong, warned, according to Axios.

“As is always the case, the elderly are more vulnerable, because they’re more likely to have waning of protection over time,” Fauci said.

