NEJM Reports Waning Vaccine Effectiveness After 2 Months

















On Friday Dr. Fauci told The New York Times podcast that the vaccines did not work as advertised and that Americans are in danger due to their waning immunity. His solution, of course, is boosters for who knows how long. He doesn’t appear to believe in natural immunity or treatment.

Dr. Fauci told The New York Times’ podcast The Daily that experts were starting to see some waning immunity against both infection and hospitalization several months after the initial vaccination.

Unsurprisingly, Fauci appears to have exaggerated the benefit of vaccines.

As we have reported, a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine and conducted in Israel found that the immunity against the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 waned in all age groups beginning two months after the second dose of vaccine.

The NEJM results:

Among persons 60 years of age or older, the rate of infection in the July 11–31 period was higher among persons who became fully vaccinated in January 2021 (when they were first eligible) than among those fully vaccinated 2 months later, in March (rate ratio, 1.6; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.3 to 2.0).

Among persons 40 to 59 years of age, the rate ratio for infection among those fully vaccinated in February (when they were first eligible), as compared with 2 months later, in April, was 1.7 (95% CI, 1.4 to 2.1).

Among persons 16 to 39 years of age, the rate ratio for infection among those fully vaccinated in March (when they were first eligible), as compared with 2 months later, in May, was 1.6 (95% CI, 1.3 to 2.0).

The rate ratio for severe disease among persons fully vaccinated in the month when they were first eligible, as compared with those fully vaccinated in March, was 1.8 (95% CI, 1.1 to 2.9) among persons 60 years of age or older and 2.2 (95% CI, 0.6 to 7.7) among those 40 to 59 years of age; owing to small numbers, the rate ratio could not be calculated among persons 16 to 39 years of age.

Conclusions:

These findings indicate that immunity against the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 waned in all age groups in as little as two months after receipt of the second dose of vaccine.

Vaccinated persons were found to be protected even after 6 months, as compared with unvaccinated persons. However, vaccine effectiveness was considerably lower than it had been closer to the vaccination date.

