Thank you for being so kind to our military, Mr. President

The stories that came out of the Atlantic are all old, regurgitated stories, all debunked. The President loves our military men and women. One of those stories is about his 2018 visit to France on the 100th anniversary of the WWI Armistice.

The Atlantic alleged, based on the word of anonymous cowards, that the White House’s claims of Trump not being able to visit the fallen American soldiers buried Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France because bad weather made a helicopter ride unsafe were not true.

“Trump rejected the idea of the visit because he feared his hair would become disheveled in the rain, and because he did not believe it was important to honor American war dead, according to four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day,” Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg wrote. “In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, ‘Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.’ In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as “‘suckers’ for getting killed.”

THE ACTUAL STORY

However, an excerpt from Bolton’s book “The Room Where It Happened” tells a different story.

“On Saturday, I went to the US Ambassador’s residence, where Trump was staying, to brief him before his bilateral with [French President Emmanuel] Macron. The weather was bad, and [then White House Chief of Staff John] Kelly and I spoke about whether to travel as planned to the Château-Theirry Belleau Wood monuments and nearby American Cemeteries where many US World War I dead were buried,” Bolton wrote.

“Marine One’s crew was saying that bad visibility could make it imprudent to chopper to the cemetery. The ceiling was not too low for Marines to fly in combat, but flying POTUS was obviously something very different.”

Bolton later wrote, “It was a straightforward decision to cancel the visit but very hard for a Marine like Kelly to recommend, having originally been the one to suggest Belleau Wood (an iconic battle in Marine Corps history). Trump agreed, and it was decided that others would drive to the cemetery instead.”

If the President were guilty of those allegations, it would have been in Bolton’s book.

Again, this is 100% false. I was next to @POTUS the whole day! The President was greatly disappointed when told we couldn’t fly there. He was incredibly eager to honor our Fallen Heroes. https://t.co/8YZlWS83I3 — Jordan Karem (@JordanKarem1) September 4, 2020

President Trump is always kind to the military. He loves them. Don’t believe the false, regurgitated stories from the media 60 days before the election.

Watch:

I have no personal interest with Mr. Trump, nor I am an American, but this gesture really moved me !! Thank you @realDonaldTrump for being kind to her! pic.twitter.com/wFCnG7qIp8 — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) September 4, 2020