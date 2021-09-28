Left-loon Amherst admin tortures their own left-loon students over COV

















Imagine going to Amherst College in Massachusetts for $70,000 a year and being kept imprisoned in your dorm room. That’s what is happening. The leftist administration is torturing their own left-wing loons.

They make the students, who are all vaccinated, wear TWO masks all the time no matter where they are. They are tested twice a week and can’t come out of their rooms. If they go to class, they then have to go back to the room.

They can only take their mask down to eat.

Students can’t go to bars or restaurants, can’t host visitors, and must wear a lanyard displaying their ID at all times. But they still received an email this week threatening further restrictions over a COV outbreak.

Students — 400 of them — sent an open letter to the administration saying they can’t do it, and the admin said they don’t have to wear masks outside. But a lot of these students support the tyrannical administration.

Many students say to want normalcy is to be prejudiced against the disabled — it’s being an ableist.

Oh, come on, man, that’s nuts, not intellectual.

