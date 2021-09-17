Hochul releases 200 Rikers’ inmates and deBlasio cracks down on dirt bikers

















New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) ordered the immediate release of nearly 200 inmates incarcerated in New York’s Rikers Island jail. Rikers holds the worst of the worst.

According to The Hill, Hocuhl signed the order despite the legislation, the Less is More Act, not taking effect until next spring.

“They have served their sentences under the dictates of the new Less is More, but they shouldn’t have to wait until the enactment date,” Hochul said on Friday, according to The Associated Press.

They’re concerned about COV — allegedly — but only about 36% of the inmates are vaccinated, which is far less than the national average.

But don’t worry. communist Mayor Bill de Blasio is on top of it. He’s going after annoying dirt bikers.

Arrests in New York City are up 10.2% and shootings in New York City are up 72% as a result of the defund the police movement. But the real issue is the dirt bikes.

We have a message for anyone driving an illegal dirt bike in New York City: We’re gonna crush it. pic.twitter.com/kkdRY557J8 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 17, 2021

