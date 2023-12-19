Hochul & Sharpton Want Reparations for the Oppressed

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed up with race hustler ‘Rev.’ Al to study reparations to buy the black vote by signing a bill to launch a reparations task force. They will consider direct payments to descendants of slaves from overtaxed New Yorkers. Her own advisors told her not to do it.

Instead of worrying about 1864 slavery that we fought a Civil War to end, why doesn’t she worry about the slavery Democrats are fostering with open borders, allowing cartels to force children into slave labor or sex work?

She said New York “flourished from that slavery.” New York was NOT a slave state, but nice try.

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) ahead of signing legislation creating a board to study reparations for residents of African descent: “In New York, we like to think we’re on the right side of this … What is hard to embrace is the fact that our state also flourished from that slavery.” pic.twitter.com/fNFVE34si9 — The Recount (@therecount) December 19, 2023



Hochul is a total hack.

The NY dictator is considering direct payments to descendants of slaves.

She claims we’re a nation-state of immigrants coming for a better life, but the black people came in bondage, so those of us whose families came to pursue a better life, don’t we have a role to play in ending that nightmare?

She’s an idiot. My family fought in the Civil War, and my taxes paid plenty of reparations. I want reparations for my ancestor who died in Andersonville. I’m a victim and still traumatized over it.

How About Some Honesty

Democrats have put a target on the backs of white people; we’re also paying for illegal aliens, and now they want us to pay for people who are not victims. You can’t call yourself a victim when your fellow black people are responsible for half the homicides in the country while only 13% of the population, and they are mostly killing other black people thanks to gangs. Stop the killings with law enforcement, and forget the reparations nonsense.

I like black people and want them to do well, but forking out money simply because they exist, telling them they’re oppressed and entitled, makes the situation worse. They need to do what Famous Amos did when he failed. He picked himself up by his bootstraps and started over. Self-sufficiency is what works.

Hack Hochul said this would actually strengthen our community when it will clearly cause more division.

“In a few minutes,” Hochul announced. “I’ll sign a bill authorizing the creation of a community commission to study the history of slavery in New York State. We’ll study various forms of reparations and how we can help right the wrongs of the past.”

