Hochul Talks of Spying on Neighbors…”like in the old days”

Unelected Gov. Hochul sounds like one of the tyrants who so devastated the world in the early and mid-20th century. She wants people to spy on their neighbors…”just like in the old days.”

“[Social media] questions are now part of our background checks. Just like in the old days, you talk to someone’s neighbor…and find out whether this person has been spouting philosophies that indicate that they have been radicalized,” Hochul said.

The old days she’s talking about, whether she knows it or not, are pre-World War II.

Robert Starbuck calls them communists. Whatever they are, it’s tyrannical. This is not normal. These Democrats are not normal and they know that they can get away with it since they have media backing and people don’t see what’s coming.

When Hitler ruled so much of Europe, he had a neighbor spying program. About 80% to 90% of crimes reported to the Gestapo were from ordinary citizens. Neighbors lived in fear of their neighbors and denunciation. People ended up in concentration camps for simply not fitting in.

What she is saying here is absolutely wrong for a free society.

As I’ve been saying for a long time, the Democrats are communists now. They want total control, even over your mind, just like the communist party in China. https://t.co/3iLgxaj6Ug — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 24, 2022

