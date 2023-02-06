Hollywood Sinks Further Into Demonic Performances

A gay man and a transgender woman (a man) performed a Satanic performance at the Grammys last night, in case you missed it. The popular duo performed their hit song, “Unholy.”

Musicians Sam Smith and Kim Petra sang their song ‘Unholy’ with fire in the background simulating Hell, a demon, and evil lyrics. It’s about a father having gay sex without his wife’s knowledge.

Both Smith and Petra won an award for their gross performance.

It’s an evil song, and so was the performance. Hollywood likes to troll and mock anything resembling good.

Forgive me for publishing the chorus. You need to know to keep your kids away from this trash:

Mummy don’t know Daddy’s getting hot

At the Body Shop

Doin’ something unholy

He’s sat back while she’s droppin’ it

She be poppin’ it

Yeah, she put it down slowly

Oh-ee-oh-ee-oh, he left his kids at

Ho-ee-oh-ee-ome so he can get that

Mummy don’t know Daddy’s getting hot

At the Body Shop

Doin’ something unholy (Woo)

The saddest part of this is they drew rave reviews and applause. This is what your kids are hearing and seeing.

Watch:

Pfizer: “young ppl are dropping dead from strokes & heart attacks, & @Project_Veritas exposed our gain of function & fertility problems – we need a change – any ideas?” New guy: “maybe sponsor a Satanic orgy at the Grammys?” “ok first of all, promoted”

pic.twitter.com/xa7RMrf7PB — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 6, 2023

