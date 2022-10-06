Exposé: The Jan 6 Pipe Bomb Looks Like a Hoax From Google Earth



Revolver News has more information on the alleged Jan. 6 pipe bomber, making it look more like a government hoax. The FBI allegedly swept the DNC building and missed the bomb right outside by a bench. See if you think that narrative is plausible after reading the Revolver story. While it isn’t proof, it sure raises many questions the FBI won’t answer.

Using Google 3D imaging, Revolver captured the precise walking path from the front door of the DNC building to the exact location where the DNC pipe bomb was placed. This walkthrough shows the DNC bomb was quite literally just around the corner from the DNC building’s main entrance and right next to a security station.

The bench where the bomb was placed was not in an obscure location. Someone should have seen it since the bomb was placed the night before the rally, especially since the building was swept.

Oddly, the benches are now removed. One must wonder if they were well-used at the time.

You have to go to Revolver for the full story.

The FBI has video of the alleged MAGA bomber planting the bomb at the DNC, which they have kept secreted. Yet, Democrats have no interest in seeing it.

Watch:

The Google Walkthrough:

THE FOOTAGE RELEASED BY THE FBI AS THEY SEARCHED FOR THE BOMBER – THEY SAY – CAN BE FOUND ON THIS LINK. YOU CAN’T EVEN TELL THE RACE OR GENDER OF THE PERSON. THE PERSON APPEARS TO BE YOUNG.

Unfortunately, the Jan. 6 committee is a hoax. They could have done the country a real service if they seriously wanted to get to the bottom of this. Allegedly, they’ve been given information on the bomber.

In February of this year, Julie Kelly of American Greatness said she thought the pipe bomb narrative was a hoax.

Kelly wrote:

That shocking revelation means one of two things: The Secret Service, in a security sweep of the DNC building and exterior grounds prior to her arrival, missed what the FBI insists was a viable explosive device—a scenario that seems deeply unlikely considering the city was in a state of heightened alert and agents presumably would be extra cautious.

Or – the FBI is lying…

…Which leads us to the woman who “found” the pipe bombs outside the RNC right just before the joint session gaveled in on January 6. Karlin Younger is described in news reports as a “resident” of D.C. or an employee of the Department of Commerce.

But Younger’s résumé is a bit more detailed. On January 6, when she took a midday walk to the laundromat and found the first pipe bomb, Younger was a project manager for FirstNet Authority, a public-private partnership between AT&T and first responders to prioritize emergency communications during an attack or disaster.

Standing board members for FirstNet include the attorney general and secretary of Homeland Security. Several federal agencies, including the Justice Department, use FirstNet services.

And a few weeks before January 6, FirstNet received its largest-ever commitment from a law enforcement agency, a $92 million contract for FirstNet’s services.

Read the story at Ron Paul.

