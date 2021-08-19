Horror in Afghanistan thanks to Biden’s planning for every contingency

















There are horror stories coming out of Afghanistan thanks to all those Biden contingency plans.

People having bibles on their phones are being killed.

Taliban militants are even pulling people off public transport, killing them on the spot if they’re Christians or considered ethnically “unpure,”…they demand people’s phones, & if they find a downloaded Bible on your device, they will kill you immediately https://t.co/hIE15uSzhJ — Marjan Keypour (Greenblatt) (@MarjanKg) August 18, 2021

Afghans marching with the nation’s real flag are being murdered.

Afghans erecting national flag in Abdul Haq square in #Kabul, in defiance of Taliban The militants have replaced the black, red, and green national flag with their own white flags across #Afghanistan But Afghans are braving threats, possible violence to mark Independence Day pic.twitter.com/xtFKL9ygxh — Frud Bezhan فرود بيژن (@FrudBezhan) August 19, 2021

Babies are being tossed over the fences at the Kabul airport by women who want their babies saved from the Taliban.

NEW – Toddler pulled over wall by U.S. soldiers as desperate crowds gather outside #Kabul airport.pic.twitter.com/NUDYAViOcb — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 19, 2021

Reports of depression at the Dod. They should be depressed.

NYT Pentagon correspondent Helene Cooper says there is a "level of despair and depression" among those in the Defense Department that she has not seen before, as the U.S. scrambles to evacuate thousands from Afghanistan.https://t.co/9haukf955E — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 18, 2021

Do you think Joe Biden can be trusted to bring in Afghans by the hundreds of thousands? That is the latest leftist plane. Steve Cortes doesn’t trust him. He says they now want to make Afghanistan’s problem our problem.

No Afghan migrants “Is this the country you want for your wife, your sister, your daughter?…I welcome the scorn of the credentialed ruling class…I stand for working-class citizens and take unpopular stands in defense of the Deplorables”@ColumbiaBugle pic.twitter.com/DuhIZOm66w — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) August 19, 2021

