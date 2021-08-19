Pentagon: US is NOT coordinating evacuation with anyone, even allies

















The Pentagon confirmed that the US is not coordinating the evacuation with anyone else including allies. It’s a disaster as the US troops are banned from leaving the airport to gather up Americans in safe houses.

If this isn’t an impeachable offense, I don’t know what is. Biden should be arrested and tried for treason, not just for this, but for the border and a number of other crimes he has committed.

The US is still doing nothing outside the airport to rescue thousands of Americans and allies. They will not communicate with anyone and made some type of illicit deal with the Taliban terrorists.

Our allies have not been party to any discussions with the Taliban and are being kept in the dark. Why? What kind of deals are they making?

No one in the US administration has communicated with the UK about the plans for withdrawal or the pace of withdrawal.

The Telegraph’s Ben Riley-Smith Biden ignored Boris Johnson’s requests attempts to get on the phone. He requested a call with Biden Monday morning and finally got one Tuesday evening as “the president went to ground and left his allies hanging.”

Not for nothing but the Europeans kept praising Biden until now, knowing he’s demented. How do they feel now?

More confirmation of the tensions between US and UK forces which I reported over 34 hours ago now and was called liar on. Further corroboration on my report that the US aren’t telling the UK when they will leave Kabul Airport, #Afghanistan.https://t.co/WUpLGUcw10 — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 19, 2021

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who spends all his time looking for white supremacists and hiring non-white people, says, “U.S. troops do not have the capability to help get people to the airport in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to be evacuated as they are focused on securing the airfield.”

“We’re going to do everything we can to continue to try and deconflict and create passageways for them to get to the airfield. I don’t have the capability to go out and extend operations currently into Kabul,” Austin told reporters at the Pentagon.

NO, HE’S NOT doing everything he can. Why isn’t he coordinating with allies?

Austin said there is about 4,500 U.S. military personnel in Kabul and there “have been no hostile interactions with the Taliban, and our lines of communication with Taliban commanders remain open.”

They talk to the Taliban but not allies.

“We do hear reports of people getting turned away from checkpoints. We’ve gone back and … reinforced to the Taliban, that if they have credentials they need to be allowed through – and so that’s working better than it was,” Austin said.

Our leaders, such as they are, are still claiming they had no idea the country would collapse in 11 days. That’s worse than if they did know.

The Pentagon was pressed Thursday to explain why the U.S. isn’t rescuing Americans outside Kabul airport when British Paratroopers are.

“At this time, our main mission continues to be to secure HKIA, to allow those US citizens & other SIVs to come in & be processed at the airfield.”

We know why. This is the deal they made with the Taliban.

They are weak and cowardly.

Meanwhile, French police are still running around collecting people.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ‘U.S. troops do not have the capability to help get people to the airport in #Afghanistan‘s capital Kabul to be evacuated as they are focused on securing the airfield’. Meanwhile 20 🇫🇷 police officers are still goinghttps://t.co/joVodfblfu pic.twitter.com/kKaaLGxBch — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 19, 2021

ROUNDING UP PEOPLE WHO HELPED US

The Taliban has computers with the bio-information of every Afghan who helped us. They are killing them according to Rep. Guy Rethenschaler who just made the comments on Newsmax. We didn’t take the computers or at least destroy it.

REUTERS believes the Taliban have begun rounding up Afghans on a blacklist of people they believe have worked in key roles with the previous Afghan administration or with U.S.-led forces that supported it. This is according to a report by a Norwegian intelligence group.

The report, compiled by the RHIPTO Norwegian Center for Global Analyses and seen by Reuters, said the Taliban were hunting individuals linked to the previous administration.

“Taliban are intensifying the hunt-down of all individuals and collaborators with the former regime, and if unsuccessful, target and arrest the families and punish them according to their own interpretation of Sharia law,” said the report, dated Wednesday.

“Particularly at risk are individuals in central positions in military, police and investigative units.”

Who in the world would ever help us again?

Handing over babies to foreigners so they may live. Good work Joe, you heartless freak.

US troops take a baby over the wire into the secure area of Kabul Airport, #Afghanistan. Troops on the ground are having to deal with some truly challenging conditions they probably never expected to ever experience. As a father, this breaks my heart. What a world we live in. pic.twitter.com/qDsWLvYj7c — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 19, 2021

The warning still works. Turning Afghanistan into the thirteen colonies is preposterous, Buchanon said and who can disagree?

Pat Buchanan In 2012 Warning About The Disaster In Afghanistan If We Try Nation Building “What are we doing in there trying to build a nation?” “The idea that you can turn that into the 13 colonies is preposterous.” pic.twitter.com/r26QTb4qor — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 18, 2021

