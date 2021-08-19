Biden’s every contingency plan included leaving 15,000 Americans behind

















Prideful, pathetic, and missing a few screws Biden doesn’t think he made any mistakes nor would he have done anything differently in Afghanistan. That is what he told George Stephanopoulos, a Clinton apparatchik during a Wednesday interview.

We can think of a couple things he could have done. He could have kept Bagram Air Base open and flown 15,000 American citizens out before the Taliban took Kabul.

That should have been number one on the list. There was no planning even though they claim they planned for every contingency. They secured no border crossings and no path to the airport. There was no security at the airport on Sunday.

Biden told ABC News’ George Stephonopoulous that U.S. officials estimate there are between 10,000 to 15,000 Americans in Afghanistan and added that the “estimate we’re giving” is 50,000 to 65,000 Afghan allies, including family members.

On Thursday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said he doesn’t know how many Americans are still inside Afghanistan.

Obviously, they don’t know. The officials say they started telling people to leave on July 7th. That gave them time to get the names and the locations of the Americans but they did nothing.

One interpreter, who is legitimate, was on Hannity last night. He fought with us for fifteen years, had most of his fingers cut off, and was beaten and wounded. He was told he would be sent to the US if necessary. His entire family is in hiding in Afghanistan and the terrorists are looking for them.

There are 50,000, 65,000, or 80,000 people who helped us over 20 years with similar stories, some already tortured and killed.

Instead of getting them out, Biden and a large number of the Left want to take in 100,000 and up to millions of Afghans, mostly people in camps who are likely not going to be vetted. We have no idea who they are and we don’t trust this administration to vet them.

What’s the difference? All they have to do is pour in through our southern border.

Millions? Watch:

We still don’t know how many Americans might still be in Afghanistan — trapped with the Taliban. Among the Taliban are Al Qaeda and ISIS militants.

This clip is from Sunday — does this look planned to you:

Thank a Democrat!

