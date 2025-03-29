Horror in Myanmar: After the Quake

The death toll from the powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar is over 1000 so far. There are fears it will climb much higher. Desperate cries for help echo from collapsed buildings.

The quake devastated one of the world’s poorest nations.

It occurred at about 1:30 PM on Friday and was followed 11 minutes later by a 6.7 magnitude aftershock.

In neighboring Thailand, the quake killed eight people, and 100 are missing. Many of them are trapped in the debris of a 33 storied building in Bangkok.

There is limited information from Myanmar. It’s a reclusive state, run by a military government, in one video verified by NBC News, a group of monks crouched beside the crumbled remains of a clock tower. Another building collapsed in the distance. A Buddhist monastery crumbled into pieces, and in Pindaya, hospitals are overwhelmed with the injured.

‼️ – — In Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-biggest city, Agence France-Presse journalists saw a centuries-old Buddhist pagoda that had been reduced to rubble by the quake.

