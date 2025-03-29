WaPo Red-Hot Over Attacks on Lawfare Law Firms

The Washington Post complained, “Law firms refuse to represent Trump opponents in the wake of his alleged attacks.

“Biden-era officials said they’re having trouble finding lawyers willing to defend them. The volunteers and small nonprofits forming the ground troops of the legal resistance to Trump administration actions say that the well-resourced law firms that once would have backed them are now steering clear. They said the result is an extraordinary threat to the fundamental constitutional rights of due process and legal representation — and a far weaker effort to challenge Trump’s actions in court than during his first term.”

But what about the 65 Project, which is comprised of lawyers whose only purpose is to target those representing Donald Trump or his staff?

As reported by Senior Ed-at-Large, host @BreitbartNews and @SiriusXMPatriot Joel B. Pollak on March 7, 2022, David Brock, a Left-wing ideologue, launched this “dark money” effort to disbar, publicly shame, and impoverish more than 100 lawyers who participated in filing post-election legal challenges to the 2020 presidential election results.

In an interview, Brock told Axios that the idea is to “not only bring the grievances in the bar complaints but shame them and make them toxic in their communities and in their firms.” Brock also admitted he is trying to deprive his targets of their ability to earn a living.

Alan Dershowitz, a Constitutional expert and Harvard Law Professor Emeritus and Democrat voter, wrote the following newsletter dated June 15, 2023, “Why Donald Trump Can’t Get A Top Tier Lawyer.”

“There is a nefarious group that calls itself The 65 Project that has as its goal to intimidate lawyers into not representing Trump or anyone associated with him.

“They have threatened to file bar charges against any such lawyers. When these threats first emerged, I wrote an op-ed offering to defend pro bono any lawyers that The 65 Project goes after. So The 65 Project immediately went after me and contrived a charge based on a case in which I was a constitutional consultant, but designed to send a message to potential Trump lawyers: if you defend Trump or anyone associated with him, we will target you and find something to charge you with. The lawyers to whom I spoke are fully aware of this threat — and they are taking it seriously.”

Professor Dershowitz called out The 65 Project as the “New McCarthyism” as they attacked him as well for a single paragraph opinion he wrote about voting in Arizona related to Kari Lake’s supposed loss for Arizona Governor.

It wasn’t only the 65 Project.

What about all the lawyers who were terrified to represent Donald Trump over the Russiagate hoax? Within months, he could only keep Ty Cobb and Jay Sekulow. Several high-powered attorneys, including Theodore Olsen and Robert Bennett, have turned down offers to represent the president.

Others who wouldn’t him: Mark Corallo, Marc Kasowitz, John Dowd, Joseph diGenova and Victoria Toensing, Theodore Olson, Tom Buchanan and Dan Webb, Bob Giuffra, Robert Bennett, Emmet Flood, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, Jones Day, and many more.

Alan Dershowitz said most reputable firms won’t let their lawyers go anywhere near Trump under the Biden-era threats.

“I’m not going near this with a 10-foot pole,” Dershowitz said a lawyer told him of Trump.

It was because of the Mueller hoax and other attacks fomented by Democrats.

The faux Republican Lincoln Project indicated it pressured the commercial clients of law firms representing the campaign to drop the firms if they continued with the court fight on behalf of the president.

