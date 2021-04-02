Horror on the border as 2 million are expected to pour into the country









Joe Biden has opened the border and created a crisis. Border agents say they miss about a thousand people a day because so many are rushing through.

It is now being estimated that there will be over 2 million illegals coming to the United States this year. Biden told them to come, offering endless freebies, and no consequences for coming illegally.

The Biden administration is paying $369 dollars a day per person for hotel rooms in an area where a 5-star hotel room costs about $350 a day for everyone staying in the room.

If I were from another country, I’d come too. The only people to blame are the tyrannical Democrats.

Biden has invited every person in the world under the age of 18 to come to the United States.

ENDLESS MASS OF ANONYMOUS PEOPLE

Governor Abbott described the horror on the border with the endless huge mass of humanity coming in. The agents caught nearly 600 criminals.

Watch:

