Horror on the border as 2 million are expected to pour into the country

Joe Biden has opened the border and created a crisis. Border agents say they miss about a thousand people a day because so many are rushing through.
It is now being estimated that there will be over 2 million illegals coming to the United States this year. Biden told them to come, offering endless freebies, and no consequences for coming illegally.
The Biden administration is paying $369 dollars a day per person for hotel rooms in an area where a 5-star hotel room costs about $350 a day for everyone staying in the room.
If I were from another country, I’d come too. The only people to blame are the tyrannical Democrats.
Biden has invited every person in the world under the age of 18 to come to the United States.
ENDLESS MASS OF ANONYMOUS PEOPLE
Governor Abbott described the horror on the border with the endless huge mass of humanity coming in. The agents caught nearly 600 criminals.
You can blame Biden and his band of ChiCom agents who have seized control of the USA. Every action they take has been to further the interests of the ChiComs. The USA is being ruled from Beijing and the illegals are being sent to the US to further cripple our economy. ChiCom agents throughout CentralAmerica are financing the rush to the border. Each illegal costs the US economy a minimum of $40,000 per annum and with 40 million already here along with their babies that’s $1.6 TRILLION each and every year. I place the ultimate blame on Benedict Arnold Pence who failed to do his duty and throw out the fraudulent electoral votes. Now this POS wants to run for President. He is a ChiCom deepagent, a hypocrite and an existential danger to recovering this nation from the grip of the ChiComs.
There are so many to blame. I place the ultimate blame on that corrupt coward Barr, who took an oath to fight crime and follow the Constitution. I include Pence, Mitch, the Supreme Court, governors, …
Coups have enormous consequences, more bad things are underway.
The globalist elite and the Chinese work in tandem.