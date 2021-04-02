Infrastructure bill is meant to stop private companies from doing anything









Giving money and power to government is like giving whiskey and car keys to teenage boys. ~ PJ O’Rourke

The new ‘infrastructure’ bill takes direct aim at private enterprise. It seeks to destroy it by making the central government its biggest competitor. Free enterprise can’t compete as Big Brother taxes and prints money endlessly.

Thomas Schatz, President, Citizens Against Government Waste, told Greg Kelly on Newsmax last night that the goal is to destroy innovation and make the US less competitive.

The plan spends $100 billion for broadband when 93% of the country is covered. Many of those who don’t have it, don’t want it. Those who truly need it are helped out by the companies. And the way it’s written, the American Jobs Plan prioritizes municipal or local broadband which means failed government control, leaving us stuck with what we have and no innovation.

They are doing it for control, federalization, but mostly it’s about not allowing private companies to do anything, Schatz explained. The private companies don’t qualify for any of that $100 billion if they make a profit.

There will be no competition and no innovation. Wherever municipal broadband is tried, it has failed.

They are calling everything a human right as opposed to a constitutional right. For instance, broadband becomes a right, having a job, everything they fund 100% becomes a right like childcare at $25 billion.

The Left wants everyone to have everything THEY think they need.Kudlow discussed the serious damage that will result with Sean Hannity on his show Thursday night.

He said that this is a great progressive dream of centralizing power in D.C. with unelected bureaucrats at the expense of the free enterprise.

One thing he pointed out is that the taxes on corporations will cause middle-income wages to fall. Meanwhile, they will hand out $800 billion as subsidies. What that does is it makes the private companies “hostages” of the federal government.

Kudlow is very surprised at the damage to private enterprise. The net result is a loss of a trillion dollars in investment, a trillion in wages, the booming GDP will stop over the next two years. We are less competitive than China.

We are facing stagnation.

