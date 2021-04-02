Officer injured at the Capitol has died – Updated









Update: The officer who died is an 18-year veteran named William ‘Billy’ Owens. The assailant was a man named Noah Green of Indiana, aged 25, who might have recently lost his job. He is a Farrakhan followed.

The Left is blaming Trump supporters for a person, possibly deranged, who slammed into an entrance to the Capitol, hurting two Capitol Hill officers. However, he appears to be a man of the Left although we are not saying there was anything political in this attack. We don’t know.

The suspect knifed one of the officers after ramming them, and Fox News is reporting that one officer has died from his wounds.

That is terrible news.

ABC News says the suspect is dead.

Both Capitol police officers were injured when the car driven by Green rammed one of the entrances. The Capitol is on lockdown. A knife-wielding suspect was shot.

The two officers injured by the car, allegedly. This is a developing story, and facts might not be what they appear to be.

BREAKING : Car smashes into one of US #Capitol entrances, ambulance on site, 2 people carried on stretcher and chopper came in and left. Developing… video shows car: pic.twitter.com/R8PVeAYGDA — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 2, 2021

JUST IN – Helicopter just landed on the east front of the US Capitol.pic.twitter.com/UfeAqH9PmM — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) April 2, 2021

This is the video from US Capitol Hill moments after a car rammed into two officers stationed at this spot. pic.twitter.com/6sKZNqbCyH — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 2, 2021

IT’S QANON!

The deranged Left is engaging in conspiracy theories without any information.

Mark Judson, who is running for Congress, wrote: US Capitol lockdown following a Car trying to run a barricade. Knife-wielding suspect was shot and now in custody. Reminder: Q Anon / MAGA members of Congress DEMANDED that this barricade be removed. Wow! What a coincidence! So MANY Coincidences with MAGA!

Luke Zaleski of Condé Nast wrote: Depending on the possible motive or race or religion of the alleged assailant we may finally see republicans in congress pretend to care about an attack on the US Capitol

Palmer Report, a particularly hateful loon, writes: If assholes could stop attacking the US Capitol, that would be great

