Hot, hairy legs Biden says he can turn Texas blue

Texas Democrats are fundraising fast and furiously to turn Texas blue — forever. Once those 38 electoral votes are gone, Republicans will never win another presidency and the far-left Democrats will hold the office permanently.

We can all be California or New York, yes we can.

CORNPOP VOWS TO FLIP TEXAS BLUE

Democratic presidential nominee hot hairy legs Joe Biden on Saturday renewed his vow to help flip Texas.

“Texas is an important battleground state for our campaign in 2020,” he said on Facebook Live addressing the state Democratic Party’s convention, which went online-only this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. “I think we have a real chance to turn the state blue because of the work all of you have done.

“We have to keep the House of Representatives. We have to win over the United States Senate. We have to flip the Texas House. We have to lead and deliver meaningful change for people who are hurting all across this nation.”

He spoke from his back porch, pretending the virus is keeping him sequestered and not his senility.

BREAKING: Multiple polls now show Donald Trump and Joe Biden *tied* in Texas. Our goal is to raise $1 million for voter registration by today to #TurnTexasBlue. We’re two-thirds of the way. Here’s how your donation today can deliver Texas in November: https://t.co/e0u9eoCHb9 — Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) June 6, 2020

The man can’t even talk. This is who Democrats want to run the country.

OMG! WTH! Can you imagine ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ being @POTUS? He can’t answer a simple question or make a simple statement even with the help of the idiots at ⁦@TheView⁩!Did u catch some of their faces.They can’t believe it either #JoesNotSorry #WalkAway pic.twitter.com/rWZmViMSWe — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) June 4, 2020

HAVE A LAUGH IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN THIS

Sad but funny.