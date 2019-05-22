Hours before a meeting with Trump, Pelosi’s meeting about impeachment

Update at the end

Hours before a meeting with President Trump, Senator Schumer, and Speaker Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi is meeting with her members to discuss the impeachment of the President.

They are picking fights they can’t win in the courts, but they get the soundbites out. They are on a fishing expedition.

Pelosi held a closed-door meeting Wednesday morning to deal with all House Democrats new pressure to go forward with an impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

Despite a growing number of Democrats calling for action, Pelosi on Tuesday continued to try to deflect, telling ABC News, “No,” when asked if she was under increased pressure to impeach Trump or at least begin an inquiry.

“We don’t have division,” she told reporters.

The latest accusation is the President is obstructing their 20 investigations into his financial affairs and Russian collusion, although he has been found innocent of any crimes.

The FBI is investigating the handling of the Russia-Trump probe and that could have them very fearful.

Jerrold Nadler, the Chair of the House Judiciary, is lying about the White House Counsel’s non-appearance at the hearing. Don McGahn has every right to not appear because he is protected by executive privilege. Nadler held a mock hearing yesterday in front of McGahn’s empty chair. He read the hearsay and testimony from the Mueller report into the record so the media would have their soundbites.

While these fraudulent probes are going on, Iran, North Korea, and Russia are threatening us, there is a trade war they are making more difficult, and we have a serious invasion at the border.

It should be clear to Americans that the Democrats do not care about protecting Americans or our sovereignty. They ignore the great economy or take credit for it. They’re sick.

The President responded in a series of tweets early this morning, about 6:30 a.m.

“Everything the Democrats are asking me for is based on an illegally started investigation that failed for them, especially when the Mueller Report came back with a NO COLLUSION finding. Now they say Impeach President Trump, even though he did nothin [sic] wrong, while they “fish!”

“After two years of an expensive and comprehensive Witch Hunt, the Democrats don’t like the result and they want a DO OVER. In other words, the Witch Hunt continues!”

“The Democrats are getting ZERO work done in Congress. All they are focused on is trying to prove the Mueller Report wrong, the Witch Hunt!”

He tweeted in conclusion, tweeted, PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!

THE CALLS FOR IMPEACHMENT FROM THE DO-NOTHINGS

Democrats will move forward with impeachment. They already are setting the stage.

Citing “multiple officials in the room,” the Washington Post reported on the rebellion:

At least five members of Pelosi’s leadership team — four who also sit on the House Judiciary Committee with jurisdiction over impeachment — pressed Pelosi to allow the panel to start the inquiry, which they argued would help investigators attain documents and testimony Trump has blocked.

Pelosi, according to the officials, pushed back on the idea alongside House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.), arguing that it would undercut other House investigations. Pelosi has also long been an impeachment skeptic and tried to tamp down impeachment talk in her caucus as recently as last week by encouraging members to focus on their legislative agenda.

The newspaper said House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., has met with Pelosi to recommend impeachment proceeding be started.

According to Politico, the 5 members included Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Joe Neguse of Colorado and Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

LISTEN TO THEIR DEMANDS

The Democrats would do this to any Republican, but expecially someone who is not an insider. They hate the Republican agenda, they’re socialists and communists and they want all of the power.

Beto O’Rourke, who is desperately trying to reinvigorate his campaign, is calling for impeachment.

All of the Democrat candidates are calling for impeachment because they want the competition removed.

Beto O’Rourke: “We should begin impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump. Not something that I take lightly. It’s an incredibly serious, sober decision. … Really the last resort, when every other option has failed us.” #CNNTownHall https://t.co/n7Ske3IhK9 pic.twitter.com/igA9l1DPXd — CNN (@CNN) May 22, 2019

Batsh*t crazy Maxine calls for impeachment daily and has done so since the moment the President won the election.

Rep. Maxine Waters: “My position on impeachment is what it has always been and that is the president of the United States of America needs to be impeached.” pic.twitter.com/ziXwHmJz5u — The Hill (@thehill) May 22, 2019

Traitorous Justin Amash, a fake Republican, is calling for impeachment and brainwashing children.

Wow: @justinamash is NOT backing down. He is now talking to a school group on steps of the Capitol about why Trump impeachment proceedings should begin. “Really dangerous for our country” when ppl don’t tell the truth pic.twitter.com/JYhKMtjhuk — Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) May 21, 2019

Rep. Val Demings: “I just believe that we are at the point of opening impeachment proceedings.” pic.twitter.com/iqws6A8gZn — The Hill (@thehill) May 22, 2019

The dimwit Communista wants impeachment, along with her other commie friends in Congress, including, but not limited to Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Pramila Jayapal. There are other leftists like Eric Holder and Hillary Clinton who also called for impeachment.

Rep. @AOC on impeachment: “I think that we know what we need to do. I personally believe that I think we have to move forward.” https://t.co/u5JJqjPgpq pic.twitter.com/XPvoxO928j — The Hill (@thehill) May 22, 2019

UPDATE

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday, after meeting with her members, accused President Trump of being “engaged in a cover up” following a House Democratic meeting on Capitol Hill.

“We do believe that it is important to follow the facts, we believe that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States, and we believe the president of the United States is engaged in a cover up, in a cover up,” she told reporters on Capitol Hill.