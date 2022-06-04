Non-White Supremacist Arrested in a Mass Stabbing at LA Hospital

A mass stabbing by a black male at an LA hospital started out as national news on social media and quickly disappeared. We leave it to you to figure out why.

THE STORY

A mass stabbing at Encino Hospital Medical Center on June 3 at about 3:50 pm left a doctor and two nurses critically wounded, CBS News reports.

The attacker was black and the weapon was a knife in what was a mass stabbing. The unnamed attacker was allegedly seeking some kind of treatment.

Some reports say the suspect barricaded himself inside a room after the stabbings and was in custody by 8:30 p.m. PT.  Other reports say staff locked him inside a room after he entered it.

Several outlets including NBC Los Angeles reported that the man was taken into custody just after 8 p.m. He was lead out of the hospital and placed into an ambulance and taken to a hospital in Sherman Oaks for treatment for self-inflicted wounds to his arms. Authorities have what they believe is the weapon – a 3 or 4 inch knife.

The suspect in the Encino hospital stabbing seen here from Sky9 wheeled into hospital at Sherman Oaks. Screenshot from CBSLA video posted below.
Suspect appears to have self-inflicted knife wounds. Screenshot from CBSLA video posted below.
MORE DETAILS

According to Encino Hospital Medical Center, the victims were two nurses and one doctor. All three were transported to Northridge Hospital in critical condition.

“Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center received three patients to our Level II Trauma Center suffering stab wounds from the incident at Encino Hospital Medical Center, according to Christina Zicklin, spokesperson for Northridge Hospital Medical Center. All three patients are “in stable condition.”

The perpetrator has an extensive criminal record, including assaulting the police, yet he was roaming freely.


